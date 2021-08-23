Mandan Braves Football Preview

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The simple fact that seniors graduate every year means High School sports are a revolving door. You need to find a way to make it work with the players you have. Mandan advanced to the Triple-“A” semifinals the last two seasons, but this fall it will look much different.

The Braves play the first WDA game of the year on Thursday which is why we start preview week with a look at the Braves.

It’s a story that’s been written over and over again. Losing a talented group of seniors, and unanswered questions heading into the next year. When it comes to the Mandan Braves, a 5-4 year a year ago and a semifinal appearance was led by a senior class. Heading into this year with only seven seniors, it’s the same, common story.

“So we’ve kind of been in that same scenario for a couple years now. We had a talented group a couple years ago, and that group graduated, and the junior class, and senior class, stepped right in and took over,” said Mandan Head Coach Todd Sheldon. This year we don’t have a large senior class. A lot of the seven seniors are going to play a lot, and we’re fortunate to have a very solid core nucleus group of junior kids who have put in a lot of time and effort to make sure this season is going to be a back-to-back kind of season for them.”

So those unfilled shoes, need to be filled. It starts with the player under center.

“At quarter back we have Max Carlson, he’s emerged as the starter for us. If you’ve followed Mandan football, his brothers Jake and Dane have both played for us and have had pretty successful careers. And he’s a different athlete. He’s not Dane, and he’s not Jake. He’s going to make his mark the way he makes his mark, and we’re looking forward to seeing what happens in game time,” said Sheldon.

The offense starts with Carlson at QB, but Mandan isn’t as keen on a one-man backfield.

Sheldon said: “We have a couple senior kids who’ve played back there. Sam Burr at fullback and Brendan Palmer at fullback, then after that we have a couple kids who will be stepping in as seniors to take some reps. Lincoln Wiseman is a kid we expect some big things out of this year, but there’s 7 kids back there at tailback that we hope to see emerge as athletic and contributors to the offense.”

But what about the guys down in the trenches? The offensive line. It’s a junior-led machine.

“Kids like Owen Gress, Brady Bain, Seth Gerhardt, will be part of that junior class that are going to step in and make some plays happen for us, and then we’ll get Turner Locken, and Colby Tipcke will be the seniors who will be contributing on that offensive line,” said Sheldon.

The Braves kickoff their season this Thursday in Bismarck against the Demons at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

