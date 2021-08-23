Advertisement

Local colleges implement indoor mask mandate

NDSU, MSUM and UND are all implementing an indoor mask mandate starting today. This means masks must be worn in classrooms, hallways and other areas inside until further notice.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As school begins for North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and Minnesota State University Moorhead starting today, this also begins the start of their indoor mask mandate.

This is put in place with concerns from the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the state and their individual areas. For now, until further notice, students, facility, and staff must wear a mask in the classrooms, hallways, open seating lounges and teaching laboratories. Masks do not have to be worn in individual offices and private spaces.

As the COVID-19 cases are broken down by county, Cass has 49 new cases, Clay has 21 new cases, Grand Forks has 18 new cases and Polk has nine new cases as of Saturday.

No word yet with Concordia Colleges for their plan when school starts. Valley News Live will update as we receive more information.

