Lance & the 49ers take down Stick & the Chargers 15 to 10

LOS ANGELES, CA (KFYR) - It was the battle of former Bison quarterbacks on Sunday as Easton Stick and the LA Chargers hosted Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers.

Trey Lance would lead San Francisco down the field twice and cash in twice as he threw for 102 yards with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Stick went 10/14 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown.

In the end, Lance and the 49ers take bragging rights with the 15 to 10 win.

The 49ers will next host the Raiders on Sunday.

As for the Chargers, they’ll close out the preseason on Saturday in Seattle.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.