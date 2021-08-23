Gov. Burgum appoints wildlife chief Jeb Williams to lead ND Game and Fish Department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams was appointed Monday to serve as the next director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, effective Aug. 24.

“Jeb has a strong track record as a highly capable leader on issues affecting fish and wildlife resources and as an effective communicator in relating those issues to North Dakota’s hunters and anglers and the general public,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Williams joined the Game and Fish Department in 1999 and has served in a variety of roles. He was named Wildlife Division chief in 2014 after having served as assistant wildlife chief since 2011.

“I’m honored to be selected as the next director with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and grateful for the opportunity to lead a very professional and dedicated agency committed to the well-being of North Dakota’s fish and wildlife resources,” Williams said.

Williams succeeds Director Terry Steinwand, who retired July 31 after more than 15 years as director and nearly 40 years with the department.

