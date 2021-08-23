Giving Grinches help raise money for GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all know the story of how the Grinch stole Christmas, but at the end of that movie, the Grinch changed his ways.

His heart grew three sizes that day.

Well, a Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race team is continuing his generous nature. They’re called the Giving Grinches.

Ten-year-old Fredrick White can do pretty much anything anybody else can do; he just has to work a little harder.

He has cerebral palsy, which affects his mobility and speech, and while his strong mind keeps him going, the Great American Bike Race keeps his parents’ minds at ease.

This will be the eighth year that Fredrick White and his family are participating in the Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race, and this event is something he looks forward to every year.

“Seeing my family and stuff,” said 10-year-old Fredrick White.

He was the 2019 GABR Star, and funds from the annual event have helped his family with costs not covered by insurance.

That made it possible for Fredrick to continue to receive the best care.

“He’s personally received funding from GABR for his therapy, and then just when we’re at the event, you see so many children, with so many needs from across the state that you are just so pleased that you can contribute,” said Lora Hochhalter, Fredrick’s great aunt.

Fredrick chose the name Giving Grinches because he likes the movie, but over the years they’ve been the Pirates and the VeggieTales.

“It’s something that can put a really positive spin for a lot of families and gives them hope to overcome those financial challenges that can be a real part of dealing with a diagnosis like cerebral palsy,” said Jessica White, Fredrick’s mom.

In 2019 they raised $18,000.

Although GABR was moved online, the family still plans to have their own gathering at General Sibley Park and Campground.

Those interested in donating can find the link at: gabr.sanfordhealth.org

