Geo Guesser

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We started this a few weeks ago and we’re periodically playing a game on North Dakota Today called “Geo Guesser.”

Our producer has picked a few images of landmarks or cities across the country. We’ll get to see the image and nothing, then we must guess what we’re looking at.

So, you guys can play along with us. We won’t have any information, but the picture and we know it’s within the United States and we’ll find out the answer after we make our guesses.

Geo Guesser
