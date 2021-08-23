Friday fire causes smoke damage to Magic City Campus

MINOT, N.D. – A fire caused some smoke damage to the Magic City Campus Friday night.

Minot fire responded to the school at 8:40 p.m. for a heat detector activation in the basement of the boiler room.

Firefighters found smoke coming through the maintenance room entrance and were able to contain it to that room.

The fire was caused by combustible materials being stored too close to a heat source.

No injuries were reported, and no one was at the school when the fire happened.

