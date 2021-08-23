EPA and U.S. District Court block insecticide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers don’t have much in their fields, including rain and crops. After an order from the 9th U.S. District Court on the Environmental Protection Agency, there will be one less insecticide as well.

The EPA is banning any use of chlorpyrifos which is a seed treatment and fights insects in the fields. Critics of the chemical said it was harmful to more than just bugs, including birds and the water supply.

At the same time, some say the chemical was being used properly and safely and should be continued to be allowed to be used by farmers.

In a statement, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said: “This EPA decision will have a big impact on the producer and the consumer alike. For some crops and target pests, chlorpyrifos is the only line of defense, with no viable alternatives. This EPA decision will negatively affect the future production and quality of food.”

Goehring said that it is widely used, but now farmers should call agronomists to find a suitable alternative

