The Co-Op Conundrum: Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op continues to struggle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op is the last co-op left in North Dakota after one in Fargo shut down last year. Now, the store’s general manager says they’re having to adjust some hours due to staffing shortages.

Lois Sundquist says she tries to get to the co-op at least once a month.

“I like the produce. The produce stays fresher and I think the bananas are the best in town. Plus, I like that it’s local and I can support local farmers and the local community,” said Sundquist.

But – General Manager Shirley Reese says they just don’t have enough customers.

“From August 2019 to current, which is two full years, we’ve only had two months of normal sales,” said Reese.

Those two months of normal sales were only made possible by panic-buying at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Reese says they’re having difficulty keeping up with national competitors.

“A lot of your standard grocery stores carry a lot of the things that used to be our niche. So we have turned our focus to local producers,” said Reese.

The co-op sells products from around 70 North Dakota growers.

“We’re having to re-evaluate how we can actually keep business running, because just with producer items, we are not making enough money to function,” said Reese.

The hot bar and deli are now closed by 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and aren’t available on the weekends until at least September.

The grocery store portion of the co-op remains open seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.