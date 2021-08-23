Advertisement

Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video

Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan(Credit: Travis Luger)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating an August 22nd incident where a Ring doorbell camera captured officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder.

Officers say Seth Voegele of Mandan was breaking the law for skateboarding in the street.

Police turned on their lights and sirens to stop Voegele as he rode down the 1300 block of North 11th street. Officers say Voegele continued to walk away from them after they asked him to stop several times. In the video, the officers can be heard asking Voegele to stop. They also are heard swearing and saying, “Bro, do you want to fight?”

Lieutenant Luke Gardiner said: “Clearly there is a lot of swear words in there. That is something that Bismarck PD does not condone, and it will be addressed with those officers. I should also note that the ‘bro, do you want to fight?’ comment wasn’t a challenge to that individual, it was the circumstances that led to him saying, ‘bro, do you want to fight” ... basically [saying] ‘is that a decision you want to make,’ or something. We are looking into the situation.”

Voegele was taken to jail for preventing arrest.

Voegele has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past, including instances of fleeing, terrorizing, and assault.

