Bismarck High Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck plays Mandan in the first WDA football game of the season on Thursday. We looked at the Braves at sox and Monday night, it’s the Demons turn. We talked to BHS earlier this month but that was before full pads, so here’s a pre-season peak at Mark Gibson’s team.

The Bismarck High Demons have one of the highest yearly expectations throughout the state. Mark Gibson and the Demons graduated nearly half of the team last year after going 7-3, and one position group that is still a work in progress due to the personnel losses, are the big men up front.

“That obviously is going to be our weakness, and that’s something we’ve always kind of prided ourselves on around here, and it’s something that there’s some interchangeable pieces there that we’re going to have to work on. As of right now we have five pretty decent kids that are fighting for it. The benefit that we do have is we have one All-State kid that returns for us, Conor Hedges. The thing I’m looking from him is leadership. Take some strides, be with the younger kids,” said BHS Head Coach Mark Gibson.

But a good running back can make a green offensive line look better. That running back for the Demons is Isaiah Huus.

“He’s definitely our guy that’s going to get the ball a lot. I mean he got the ball for us a lot for us last year, and I think that one thing that you can benefit when you have a good running back is that they can make you look good,” said Gibson. “You know, I don’t think that there’s anybody that would doubt me on this is that there’s nobody that works harder than him. He’s a kid that works extremely hard at it and there’s things that he does that normal kids won’t do. As in when we get done here, he’s probably going to workout some more.”

Along with Huus, the Demons have a familiar face in Caden Fischer under center.

Gibson said: “I think anytime you return your quarterback, it’s a benefit. And I hope there are things that he takes his game to a different level, and I think there are some things he needs to understand is not try to do too much and let the game come to him. You know I just hope he understands to slow the game down and have fun with it.”

Switching to the other side of the ball, it’s no secret it’s not the glorious part of football for kids. But, it’s just as important.

“I think that’s going to be our biggest key is defensively what we can do. You know we got a lot of new faces over there and that’s something that we’re still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together over there and it’s going to take some time,” said Gibson.

Bismarck opens up their season this Thursday at The Bowl against Mandan.

