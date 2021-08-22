Advertisement

Wentz to return to Colts practice on Monday

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KFYR) - Carson Wentz is one step closer to playing in Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts.

Today, head coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz will return to practice on Monday, three weeks after he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot.

Reich also said that Wentz would be limited in his return.

The Colts will host the Seattle Seahawks on September 12th.

