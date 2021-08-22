Advertisement

UND to require students and staff to wear masks indoors

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is implementing a mask requirement indoors for students and staff, effective on Monday.

The university cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks and the county being placed in the CDC’s high-level transmission as a reasoning for the mask mandate.

Students will be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces on campus including hallways, classrooms, open seating lounges, administrative buildings, and teaching laboratories.

Individual offices and private living spaces are not considered defined public spaces, according to UND officials.

Although, masks are strongly encouraged in other public spaces such as residence hall common areas, campus apartments common areas, the Wellness Center, and athletic facilities.

