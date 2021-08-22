Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Trinity Health in Minot said COVID-19 hospitalizations are roughly three times what they were in June.

As of Friday, there were 15 COVID hospitalizations at Trinity, and one person being treated in the ICU.

Leadership with the healthcare provider also indicated that the average age of COVID-19 patients is declining, and the community needs more vaccinations.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sunday, Ward County currently has 181 active positives, behind only Cass and Burleigh Counties.

