Three police departments hold Tri-City Community Picnic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since 2019, three police agencies from central North Dakota celebrated with the public at the Tri-City Community Picnic.

Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln Police say the event is designed to introduce people to officials in a calm, non-emergency setting. One of the main attractions was a dunk tank with officers inside. The picnic was free thanks to local businesses raising more than $13,000 to support the gathering.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.