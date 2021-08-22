Advertisement

Three police departments hold Tri-City Community Picnic

Tri-City Picnic
Tri-City Picnic(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since 2019, three police agencies from central North Dakota celebrated with the public at the Tri-City Community Picnic.

Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln Police say the event is designed to introduce people to officials in a calm, non-emergency setting. One of the main attractions was a dunk tank with officers inside. The picnic was free thanks to local businesses raising more than $13,000 to support the gathering.

