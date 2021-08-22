Advertisement

One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 52 south of Carpio, and cleanup from the crash prompted a temporary shutdown of part of the highway.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south in a GMC pickup around 1 a.m. about 11 miles southeast of Carpio, following a Ford pickup.

Investigator said driver of the GMC started to pass the Ford and collided head-on with a northbound truck tractor that was pulling a van trailer.

The GMC started on fire and was put out by firefighters. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the truck tractor were taken to Trinity Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford pickup ran off the roadway, but the driver was not hurt.

The truck tractor was hauling bulk containers of a diesel-based substance that spilled on the roadway and the ditch.

Authorities closed off Highway 52 from Carpio to the Highway 2 and 52 split west of Minot for cleanup and put up signage for alternate routes.

The patrol said the highway has since been re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

