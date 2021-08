MINOT, N.D. - Minot’s fifth annual food truck festival that was supposed to take place Sunday, Aug. 22 has been postponed a week due to the weather forecast.

The festival will now take place Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live music and games for kids.

The event is a fundraiser for non-profit ND Strong.

