BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As hunting seasons and other fall activities get underway, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of the daily fire danger index.

Considering this year’s drought, an elevated fire danger index in most counties will likely influence outdoor activities.

“So statewide we’re probably the least amount of rain we’ve received in years, actually in the history of North Dakota,” said NDGF wildfire resource supervisor Bill Haase.

But also it’s been hot as well and windy. So the fire danger is extremely high. And it’s important that all the sportsmen and women out there this fall are aware of that and are cautious to not start any wildfires.”

Hunters should bring along some basic equipment when heading out this fall.

“Some extra water is a good thing, a fire extinguisher and then something to smother that fire, take the oxygen away. So we use flappers or swatters. You can use a broom, a shovel, anything to smother the fire and basically take the oxygen away to put it out,” said Haase.

Hunters can also do their part during these dry conditions by using common sense.

“So if the fire danger is high or extreme, red flag, don’t be driving on section trails that may have vegetation through middle in those situations, park in a location where you don’t have any vegetation and then walk from there,” said Haase.

Before heading out to your favorite hunting spot, visit ndresponse.gov

“It is where you can go to find the fire danger index, local burn bans that may be taking place in each county, and just a lot of really good information,” said Haase.

With that in mind, enjoy the many opportunities North Dakota offers in fall.

Hunters play an important role in the fall by providing an extra set of eyes on the prairie and reporting wildfires to local authorities.

