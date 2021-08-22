Century picks up 1st conference win in 6-1 victory over Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century boys soccer team would score plenty of goals on Saturday as they picked up the 6 to 1 win over Williston.

The Patriots were led by Brooks Turner who had a hat trick in the victory.

Century (2-1-1) will next play at Dickinson on Thursday.

In other prep soccer action, Minot would shut out Legacy 2-0.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.