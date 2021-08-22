Century picks up 1st conference win in 6-1 victory over Williston
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century boys soccer team would score plenty of goals on Saturday as they picked up the 6 to 1 win over Williston.
The Patriots were led by Brooks Turner who had a hat trick in the victory.
Century (2-1-1) will next play at Dickinson on Thursday.
In other prep soccer action, Minot would shut out Legacy 2-0.
