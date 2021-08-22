Bucks fall in regular season finale to Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks ended their regular season on a lower note as they fell to the Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45.

The Gladiators would score a late touchdown with under five minutes to go to pull away in the end.

Bismarck ends the regular season at 7-7.

The Bucks will open the postseason on the road.

