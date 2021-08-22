Advertisement

Bucks fall in regular season finale to Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks ended their regular season on a lower note as they fell to the Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45.

The Gladiators would score a late touchdown with under five minutes to go to pull away in the end.

Bismarck ends the regular season at 7-7.

The Bucks will open the postseason on the road.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guilty verdict reached in Chad Isaak Murder Trial
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Manslaughter charges
Charges in North Dakota vehicle crash that led to three deaths
Vikings cheerleader
Bismarck woman’s dream comes true after becoming Vikings cheerleader
State attorneys interview after Chad Isaak trial verdict
State and defense attorneys react to Chad Isaak guilty verdict

Latest News

Rodeo
160 plus take part in 14th annual Mandan High School Rodeo
Bismarck Century
Century picks up 1st conference win in 6-1 victory over Williston
Yankees beat Twins 7 to 5
Yankees Defeat Twins 7 to 5
Legacy Defeats Jamestown in Boys Soccer
Legacy Defeats Jamestown 2 to 1 in Boys Soccer