Bucks fall in regular season finale to Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks ended their regular season on a lower note as they fell to the Duke City Gladiators 57 to 45.
The Gladiators would score a late touchdown with under five minutes to go to pull away in the end.
Bismarck ends the regular season at 7-7.
The Bucks will open the postseason on the road.
