Bucks earns 7th seed in IFL playoffs, will face Pirates in 1st round

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s on to the postseason for the Bismarck Bucks as last night they wrapped up the regular season by falling to the Duke City Gladiators, 57 to 45.

With the loss, the Bucks earned the number seven seed in the playoffs and will travel to play the Massachusetts Pirates.

The two teams have met twice in the regular season with both games going to the Pirates.

Massachusetts would pick up an early season win, 36 to 18 in Bismarck back on May 8th.

Then follow that up, with a 43-38 win back at home on July 10th.

The game will take place Saturday at 6:05 central time.

