Bismarck church donates more than 175 backpacks to families in need

Back to school bash
Back to school bash(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to an NBC News report, K-12 parents can expect to spend more than $840 this year on school supplies. That can be too expensive for some families.

Refuge Church in south Bismarck held a back to school bash so parents and their children can get the supplies they need to start off the school year. More than 175 backpacks and basic supplies were given thanks to community donations. Something that brought a smile to Pastor Fifer’s face.

”We like to make sure [the kids] have enough to get started and get the school year rolling. Like I said, we’re trying to be a help to our community and be a help to people around us that could use it,” said Pastor Corey Fifer.

Pastor Fifer said this year was the biggest giveaway to date. He hoped to give away even more supplies next year.

