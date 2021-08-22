Advertisement

160 plus take part in 14th annual Mandan High School Rodeo

Rodeo
Rodeo(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Over 160 contestants from across the state were in Mandan on Saturday for the 14th annual Mandan High School Rodeo.

The participants would compete in nine events including bull riding bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

The rodeo wraps up on Sunday.

