160 plus take part in 14th annual Mandan High School Rodeo

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Over 160 contestants from across the state were in Mandan on Saturday for the 14th annual Mandan High School Rodeo.

The participants would compete in nine events including bull riding bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

The rodeo wraps up on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.