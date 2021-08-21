Richland County Health Department offering Pfizer Vaccine

SIDNEY, M.T. - As cases and hospitalizations continue to climb throughout Montana, the Richland County Health Department continues to work to get shots into the arms of residents. Starting this month, the department has added the Pfizer vaccine, allowing them to vaccinate adolescents.

Thanks to the help of cold storage at Glendive Medical Center, Richland County is able to take some of their supply for use in Sidney. The Pfizer vaccine has been in high demand in the county, making it much easier to get vaccinated.

“Travelling to Williston for an Immunization just doesn’t fit for everybody and there was demand. ‘Why are you not doing this here?’ So we took it on,” said Immunization Program Director Kathy Helmuth.

Helmuth says since announcing the Pfizer vaccine, the department has seen an uptick in appointments. She says she hopes this will help improve the county’s vaccination rate.

“Our 12-to-17-year-old population as of last Friday, we were at eight percent. Again, that’s having one dose, so not fully vaccinated. Do I expect to continue to go up? Yes. Slowly,” said Helmuth.

Helmuth adds that it is very important to know the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and to visit with the health unit or your primary healthcare provider if you have any questions.

The Richland County Health Department holds vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. MDT. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the department at 406-433-2207.

