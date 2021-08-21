Advertisement

Eye on nursing home staffing during summer COVID spike

nursing home staffing
nursing home staffing(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s another spike in COVID cases, and that has some within long term care worried about the impact it will have if it gets in the facilities.

There are four active cases among residents statewide and 30 among long term care staff. However, the vaccination rate among residents is much higher. Some across the state are worried this summer spike may lead to staffing shortages.

“We were already having a staffing crunch. Now you add on the fact that community spread is happening. So, our staff are more likely because they’re going home and living their lives, which I totally understand. But now we have a greater chance of getting COVID, and that’s going to pull our staffing numbers down even more,” resident Chris Larson said.

The Biden administration recently announced they will be requiring long term staff to receive the COVID vaccine, which may lead to more employees leaving.

