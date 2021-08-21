Dan’s Garden: Apple trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year, it’s always a good time to plant — even in a drought.

Dan Cashman: “Today, our traveling garden is west of the Mandan Airport at Randy Baumgartner’s yard. Thank you for having us here again, we’ve been here a few years ago and you have a fabulous garden. And you have some fruit trees, but I see that you want to plant a few more fruit trees.”

Randy Baumgartner: “I want to plant more apple trees to the collection, but I didn’t want to put them in the garden like the other two are just because I like space for my garden.”

Dan Cashman: “It’s nice and sunny here, plenty of air and sunshine moving around, it’s a good spot.

You picked out a couple of real hearty ones, Harold Red is the selected Haroldson, and the honey crisp we are going to plant over there. These have been potted for over two years now, so they are going to have apples pretty soon.

We dug a spacious hole extra wide and the dirt was dry, so we dumped five gallons of water and we mixed compost and this sandy soil that you got and they’re going to love that. And you’ll be picking apples in just a couple of years.

And we are going to wrap them in tree protectors so the mice and rabbits don’t get them and you don’t have a deer problem because you have a dog, and so far that’s been working out.

So thanks for having us here, you’ll be making apple pie for me maybe in a couple of years!

And next week we’ll talk about over-seeding lawns that are thin and grasses that are brand new and starting a new lawn. Until then good gardening.”

