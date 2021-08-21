Bismarck State College students move in day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck State College returned to residence halls Saturday morning.

Traditionally students would arrive over a few days. Like last year, BSC had check in days spread throughout the month to lower the amount of students gathered together. One freshman said they’re looking forward to the new year.

”I’m super excited. Like I’ve been waiting for this day since I’ve been a little kid like ‘I can’t wait to go to college you know, meet a bunch of new people.’ So it’ll be a good journey,” said freshman student Gunner Jacobs.

Students begin classes Monday. Masks are recommended but not required at this time. The college has a plan in place if COVID-19 case numbers rise.

