Bike ride in Bismarck raises $15,000 for Hunter’s Smile

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck native Hunter Seifert lost his battle with cancer just before his 17th birthday. He was a patient and friend of orthodontist Dustin Hollevoet, who came up with the idea for Hunter’s Smile, a group preserving Hunter’s legacy.

Dozens of riders wore capes with Hunter’s name on their bike ride Saturday.

Hunter’s Smile is a project that helps children get braces in honor of Hunter Seifert.

“When Dr. Hollevoet found out that Hunter was diagnosed (with cancer), he did so many wonderful things with Hunter, kind of took him under his wing,” said Hunter’s mom Julie Seifert.

This summer, Hunter’s parents and Dr. Dustin Hollevoet decided to create the superhero bike ride, raising money for Sanford so teens can stay busy during cancer treatments.

“All the stuff we’re doing today is an extension of him and who he was and I think that the temperature cool down a little bit today because of him, the sun came out because of him,” said Hollevoet.

Your News Leader met with Hunter in April 2018. Anyone who got to meet him knows how remarkable he was.

“Hunter had that effect on people once you got to know him. He kinda wove his way into your heart,” said Seifert.

And that effect on had on people continues thanks to the generosity of others, $15,000 worth.

Hunter’s parents said plans are already underway for next year’s bike ride. 100% of proceeds will benefit childhood cancer and help children going through treatments locally.

