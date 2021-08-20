Advertisement

Wheat harvest near Minot ‘disappointing’

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A farm near Minot finished up the wheat harvest on Monday.

They said they brought in about 50 bushels less per acre than last year. Test weight was up, and they said boosted prices will help a little as well.

“We do have insurance to help the loss in bushels, but you know obviously disappointing year, but it was probably as good as we could’ve expected with as little moisture as we’ve had all year,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer.

Kopp said next up for harvest is flax sometime in the next two weeks.

