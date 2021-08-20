Sen. Hoeven reacts to Canadian border restriction extension

MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. government extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19, now lasting until September 21.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, criticized the decision in a statement:

“The Administration needs to secure the southern border and stem the flow of illegal immigration happening on the U.S.-Mexico border. At the same time, the Biden administration needs to open the Canadian border. Canada’s vaccination rate is similar to the United States, and Canada is allowing vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada. Reopening the border with Canada will alleviate supply chain disruptions, and help small businesses in border communities in both North Dakota and Canada. We have pressed the Secretary of State to allow North Dakotans to safely travel to Canada and again call on the administration to quickly open the border.”

