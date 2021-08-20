Advertisement

Sen. Hoeven reacts to Canadian border restriction extension

U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park,...
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. government extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19, now lasting until September 21.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, criticized the decision in a statement:

“The Administration needs to secure the southern border and stem the flow of illegal immigration happening on the U.S.-Mexico border. At the same time, the Biden administration needs to open the Canadian border. Canada’s vaccination rate is similar to the United States, and Canada is allowing vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada. Reopening the border with Canada will alleviate supply chain disruptions, and help small businesses in border communities in both North Dakota and Canada. We have pressed the Secretary of State to allow North Dakotans to safely travel to Canada and again call on the administration to quickly open the border.”

