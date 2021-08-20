Rain arrives in Montana and North Dakota, but dry outlook expected in fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some very welcomed precipitation came through drought-stricken North Dakota and Montana Friday, but experts say these showers will only provide some short-term relief going into the fall.

Most places in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana have seen up to an inch, which is expected to increase with showers throughout Friday and projected showers on Sunday. Experts with the National Weather Service say any precipitation is needed, but don’t expect it to make much of a dent in the drought monitor.

“Besides the system that’s going through right now, it probably doesn’t improve a whole ton over the next three months,” said Bismarck National Weather Service Meteorologist James Telken.

Experts say the current expectation for this fall is more of the same: above average temperatures with below average precipitation. However, they say La Nina could bring some more wintery weather around the end of the year.

“The general idea is that you would see below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Of course, there are many other factors that go into it, but if we look at La Nina alone, is that it will be colder and snowier,” said Glasgow National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Bigelbach.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of North Dakota and Montana suffering through severe levels of drought, or worse.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.