Pool donation keeps kids safe while having fun

MINOT, N.D. – Organizations in town worked together to donate a batch of life vests to the Roosevelt Park Pool for kids that swim there.

They brought a group of kids along Thursday afternoon to test out the equipment before donating it to the pool. Sixteen vests were tried out Thursday and will be available for families to use to keep their kids safe.

“To be able to provide these dollars I think is really awesome to support the community in this way, and again keeping our kids safe,” said Andy Leraas, Thrivent financial advisor.

Thrivent and Scheels were two partners in the project.

