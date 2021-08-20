One member of Bishop Ryan’s Class of ‘71 couldn’t attend their reunion. So the class brought the reunion to him.

MINOT, N.D. – Then-Bishop Ryan High School class of 1971 held their 50th class reunion last weekend.

When one member of the class couldn’t attend, they brought the reunion to him.

Tom Bessette lives in Trinity nursing homes and couldn’t attend at the school.

So on one day of the reunion, 34 people from the class of ‘71 brought the reunion to Bessette.

It was made all the more meaningful after the class had to skip their 40th reunion.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the place, you know? They brought Tom out in a wheelchair, and we all went up to see if he’d recognize us and he recognized just about every one of us. So much changes over the last 50 years,” said Fred Mueller, organizer.

They also toured the town to show how much it’s changed in the last 20 years.

