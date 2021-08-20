Advertisement

Local pups make a splash at Minot Scheels Dock Dogs

Scheels' Dock Dogs diving
Scheels' Dock Dogs diving(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Pups and their handlers are getting the chance to compete at the Minot Scheels’ annual dog dock diving competition.

The event features a number of jumps including Big Air, Speed Retrieve, Extreme Vertical and Iron Dog.

Team B, standing for Bentley, Bailey, Boston, from Burlington who competes all across the country competed at Friday’s event.

Handler Kayla Wolff said it feels great to be competing right at home.

“It’s fun. It’s a smaller event than most events. A lot of close friends come and then our family is able to come and watch us. It’s just an all around great event and we are so lucky that Scheels puts on this event once a year,” said Wolff.

Bentley is currently the number two golden retriever in the world in Big Air and the number one golden retriever in Extreme Air and Iron Dog.

The competition will go into Saturday, Aug. 21 with the finals starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Scheels’ parking lot.

