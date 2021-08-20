Jury hears closing arguments and begins deliberations on day 14 of Chad Isaak’s trial

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The courtroom reached capacity with loved ones waiting to hear from both prosecutors and defense as they wrapped up the Mandan Murders Trial with closing arguments and sent the case to the jury.

In closing arguments, state and defense referenced evidence and testimony to outline very different accounts of April 1st, 2019. Prosecutors argued that defendant Chad Isaak brutally killed four RJR employees while the defense said that Dr. Isaak was singled out by a hasty investigation.

Prosecution attorney Gabrielle Goter reminded the jury of the evidence they heard over the last two and a half weeks. She says this evidence points to one man.

“Think of the gun parts, think of the shell casing and ammunition, Chad Isaak’s trophies of his kills. He was compelled to keep these items and believed he’d gotten away with his crimes,” said Gabrielle Goter, assistant state’s attorney.

Goter continued saying Isaak had planned the murders.

“Mr. Isaak wanted to hunt utilizing a blaze orange knife, wearing a blaze orange sweatshirt and a blaze orange ski mask, all while sneak attacking the victims,” said Goter.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick then asked the jury to recall a different story, one where his client is not guilty. Quick told the jury that law enforcement zeroed in one suspect and one only, failing to look for anyone else.

“A green hue is another after the fact confirmation bias to make sure they can convince you that they have got the right truck. The truth is they had the wrong truck, but it’s too late now, the troops have been mobilized,” said defense attorney Bruce Quick.

As Quick wrapped up his argument, he told the jury that law enforcement rushed to judgment.

“Law enforcement believed they solved this crime in four days, unfortunately, they didn’t. They spent several months trying to prove that they were right; they weren’t. They simply confirmed what they believed to have happened. I would ask that you would find him not guilty on all charges,” said Quick.

On rebuttal by the prosecution, Goter asked the jury to follow the facts and the science of the case.

The case was then handed to the jury for them to decide. They began deliberations at 2:00pm and were released at 5:00pm to continue deliberations Friday morning. Deliberations could last for several hours or several days, but they must come to a unanimous decision for a guilty or not guilty verdict.

If the jury can not reach a decision, Judge David Reich could declare a mistrial.

