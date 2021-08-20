Advertisement

Funding coming soon to expand Highway 85 from Watford City to Long X Bridge

Watford City to Long X Bridge
Watford City to Long X Bridge(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - With constant oilfield and farm traffic, Highway 85 has been in dire need of expansion. The road has been expanded from Williston to Watford City and with the Long X Bridge completed, the legislature wants to tie things up.

“They have committed 50 million dollars that was contingent on successful federal grants and then there is some wording that was put in for bonding for highway infrastructure,” said Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Chairman Cal Klewin.

In Senate Bill 2012, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is allowed to borrow that $50 million as long as it is matched by federal funding. Lawmakers were expecting to see over $300 million from the federal government through the CARES ACT, but it never materialized.

“Federal didn’t send it, period. They didn’t take it back they never gave it to us and they’re not going to,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R-DICKINSON)

Wardner says the legislature will work to correct the wording so that the DOT can still borrow that $50 million by means of a special session. However, with only four days to call a session and the upcoming redistricting session, he says they need to be careful with their allocated time.

“Right now, the thing is doing it sooner than later. Getting it done in September versus November. That’s where the issue lies. There is no one that would be against doing it, it’s just when we’re going to do it and when we’re going to have a special session,” said Wardner.

Klewin says he is excited to see the strong support with the DOT to get this project done. Right now, he says his focus is to see this part completed before moving towards Grassy Butte and Interstate 94.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Investigators said the driver was headed westbound when he lost control. The patrol said the...
One killed in rollover on I-94 in Burleigh County
Defense calls witnesses to testify in Chad Isaak trial
Chad Isaak (left), orange fibers presented as evidence (right)
Experts say orange fibers on victims’ clothing were ‘indistinguishable’ from Isaak’s sweatshirt & mask on day 12 of trial
SuperSlide Amusement Park
Bismarck’s Sertoma SuperSlide Park for Sale

Latest News

Pool donation
Pool donation keeps kids safe while having fun
Day 14 of Chad Isaak's trial
Jury hears closing arguments and begins deliberations on day 14 of Chad Isaak’s trial
Flu shots available
Flu shots available now
Clair Keene
Williston extension specialist named NDSU agronomist