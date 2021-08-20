Funding coming soon to expand Highway 85 from Watford City to Long X Bridge

WILLISTON, N.D. - With constant oilfield and farm traffic, Highway 85 has been in dire need of expansion. The road has been expanded from Williston to Watford City and with the Long X Bridge completed, the legislature wants to tie things up.

“They have committed 50 million dollars that was contingent on successful federal grants and then there is some wording that was put in for bonding for highway infrastructure,” said Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Chairman Cal Klewin.

In Senate Bill 2012, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is allowed to borrow that $50 million as long as it is matched by federal funding. Lawmakers were expecting to see over $300 million from the federal government through the CARES ACT, but it never materialized.

“Federal didn’t send it, period. They didn’t take it back they never gave it to us and they’re not going to,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R-DICKINSON)

Wardner says the legislature will work to correct the wording so that the DOT can still borrow that $50 million by means of a special session. However, with only four days to call a session and the upcoming redistricting session, he says they need to be careful with their allocated time.

“Right now, the thing is doing it sooner than later. Getting it done in September versus November. That’s where the issue lies. There is no one that would be against doing it, it’s just when we’re going to do it and when we’re going to have a special session,” said Wardner.

Klewin says he is excited to see the strong support with the DOT to get this project done. Right now, he says his focus is to see this part completed before moving towards Grassy Butte and Interstate 94.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.