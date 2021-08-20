First District Health Unit offers boosters for those who are immunocompromised
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit announced they are offering third doses, or booster shots, of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The shot is recommended for anyone immunocompromised and must be given at least 28 days after your second shot.
They expect the FDA to approve the dose for more people in the coming months.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.