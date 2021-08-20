Advertisement

Charges in North Dakota vehicle crash that led to three deaths

Manslaughter charges
By Alan Miller
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s office has indicted a St. Michael, N.D. man on three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Winter Bigtrack was driving on the Spirit Lake Reservation on August 11 when he went off the road and the vehicle rolled over, killing three of his passengers, a man, a boy, and a girl. Another girl was seriously injured.

Investigators determined that Bigtrack had no license, was speeding, was passing in a no passing zone, and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

