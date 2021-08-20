Butler Machinery bringing farm equipment store to Sidney

SIDNEY, M.T. - A machinery company based out of Fargo will be opening its 20th location in a new territory: northeastern Montana.

Butler Machinery will be taking over the B&B Rentals building south of Sidney, providing agriculture equipment to clients in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. With stores in Minot and Dickinson, Regional Operations Director Austin Morken says a store was needed in that area to provide better service.

“We’ve been trying to take care of the customers in eastern Montana from our Dickinson and Minot stores, and when the B&B building came up for sale it was a great opportunity,” said Morken.

Morken says they are hiring and conducting interviews for a number of jobs, including sales and service. He’s hoping to open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.