Williston extension specialist named NDSU agronomist

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston Research Extension specialist is moving to Fargo for a promotion.

Clair Keene is taking the position as a state agronomist for cereal crops and field corn, taking over for Joel Ransom, who retired in February. She joined the Extension Service in 2016, researching and working on a number of different crops including kernza, a new perennial small grain. Keene says her work out west has been beneficial, thanks to the abundance of wheat acres.

“Western North Dakota is where the core spring wheat and durum areas are, so it’s been really great to have my start out in this part of the state,” said Keene.

Keene says she will work with small grain breeders on scab resistance and with other agents to improve corn profitability.

Keene also adds that she hopes to continue a lot of the work started by her predecessor.

“Continuing to work with spring wheat breeder, the durum breeder, and the winter wheat breeder on scab resistance. On the corn side, I look forward to partnering with other NDSU faculty to look at soil health and crop rotation questions,” said Keene.

Keene has already taken the position but will be transferring to the NDSU campus in September.

