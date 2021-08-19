Tribal and state leaders working towards drug problem solution

BELCOURT, N.D. – Drug trafficking issues were a major topic during the State and Tribal Relations Committee discussions Tuesday.

One of the biggest problems mentioned has to do with jurisdiction.

They discussed the possibility of a task force to focus on it.

Leaders on both sides also brought up the possibility of some agreements for agencies to work together across the boundary.

“All the pieces are in place, all the players want to do it, want to move forward. So now we’re getting down to bureaucracy and groups coming together,” said Jamie Azure, Tribe Chairman.

Leaders will work on the topics going forward and they could turn into bills for the next legislative session.

