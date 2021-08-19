State and tribal discussions touch on redistricting

BELCOURT, N.D. – The State and Tribal Relations Committee brought up redistricting at its meeting in Belcourt Tuesday, because of the recent census.

Lawmakers on both sides raised concerns about it happening during the coronavirus outbreak. The tribe came out more than a thousand under their estimate, and discussed correcting the information.

“This is going to affect all of us for the next ten years, and it affects 157 programs that we have here in the Turtle Mountains, so we’re on the same page there if there’s one issue that we can all partner on I think that it is fixing the census numbers,” said Jamie Azure, Tribal Chairman.

The results from the census would affect redistricting going forward if a change is made.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.