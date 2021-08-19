Sanford ‘Psychalists’ help patients inside and outside of the clinic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race, known as GABR, is one of the largest stationary bike races in the country. It raises money to help pay for medical expenses for children with life-altering conditions.

This year, the event will be held virtually, but one GABR team has been helping patients in more ways than one.

Dr. Marie Schaaf Gallagher, a clinical neuropsychologist bikes to work at Sanford’s Northern Sky Clinic every day.

“Since we moved to our new clinic, this is closer to home for me. When they were planning the clinic, I jokingly asked, ‘hey, are we going to have a bike rack.’ Now, we have a bike rack. So I figured I better get my bike out here,” said Gallagher.

Dr. Gallagher is a member of the GABR team, the Sanford Psychalists.

“Because we’re all in behavioral health, it’s not spelled cyclists, it’s p-s-y-c-h-a-l-i-s-t-s, so a little play on words,” said Gallagher.

The members of the Sanford Psychalists work hard helping patients in Sanford’s behavioral health division, and they also always go all out for GABR.

“We got in the paper for the Trolls theme. We had wild hair sticking on top of our heads, it was just fun. We had orange trolls, we had a lot of fun with that one,” said Tonya Auck, a mental health nurse practitioner and Sanford Psychalists team member.

The team has even dressed as Emojis one year – since they work with feelings and emotions. Behind all the wild costumes, is a deep care for helping others.

“I enjoy helping, and knowing that I’m making a difference, some way, at least a little dent,” said Auck.

The team ranges from 10 to 15 members year-to-year. In Bismarck, Hayley Boland, reporting for your news leader.

The virtual event will be held August 28th. For information on how to donate to the cause, follow this link.

