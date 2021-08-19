Advertisement

Police investigate report of explosives in truck near Library of Congress, AP sources say

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

