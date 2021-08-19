Advertisement

Otter Tail River dried up in places

Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN
Otter Tail River near Rochert, MN(Becker Soil and Water Conservation District)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR ROCHERT, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail River is usually filled with people on tubes or canoes, but this summer it’s a different story.

The Becker Soil and Water Conservation District posted the photo above, showing the river dried by by Rochert, MN--just northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Companies along the the river that rent out tubes for fun-seekers have been closed for the summer.

The river is just the latest victim in the 2021 drought.

