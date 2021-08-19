One killed in rollover on I-94 in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a male was killed and three others injured when an SUV rolled over on I-94 near the McKenzie exit ramp in Burleigh County just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators said the driver was headed westbound when he lost control. The patrol said the SVU entered the center median, rolled, and came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Investigators said two passengers were taken to St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck where one died from injuries.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time, according to the patrol. The crash remains under investigation.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

