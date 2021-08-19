Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College offering student debt forgiveness program

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leadership with the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) took a different route to student COVID-19 relief this year.

The college is offering a debt forgiveness program to those affected by the pandemic. It’s not loan forgiveness, but those on a debt payment plan with the school can have up to two thousand dollars’ worth of debt forgiven per student. The college has forgiven more than $200,000 of student debt.

“To know that we as a college are able to provide those resources right away, particularly when people are functioning in crisis mode, it’s a good feeling. It’s gonna help retain these students and allow them to keep moving forward with their goals,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, President.

The college is offering a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning for students this year, as with last school year.

