Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center to temporarily stop visitations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent increases in COVID rates for Burleigh County have caused Missouri Slope Care Center to temporarily stop visitations.

Missouri Slope Care Center had to up its testing of unvaccinated staff members, in part due to its new mandate requiring masks for all staff, along with regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Communications Specialist for Missouri Slope said, “We did get one COVID positive staff member. And therefore, we have to cease visitation for at least two weeks, and we have to get at least two full tests of both staffs and residents, both being negative, in order to open up visitation to its full capacity again.”

More information can be found on the Missouri Slope Care Center Website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.