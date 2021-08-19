Advertisement

Minot teachers getting pumped for 2021-22 school year

Back-to-school welcome meeting
Back-to-school welcome meeting
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Hundreds Minot Public School teachers gathered at the back-to-school welcome meeting Thursday morning, getting pumped up about the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer spoke to the teachers about possibility of a new school.

Vollmer also spoke about the goals for the school district this year and making a difference in each and every child’s lives.

As teachers made their ways back to the classroom, they shared with us some of their goals for the coming year.

“I am most excited about bringing what we learned last school year into this school year. Last year was really tough and challenging in a lot of ways but we also learned and grew a lot too. So bringing those new tools and perspectives and just cherishing every moment that we get,” said HayLee Rubenstein, a special education teacher with MPS.

“I want to get them fired up. these kids are our future. This is where they are going to take over for us, so we have to get them fired up and get them through,” said Doreen Harvey, a physical science teacher with MPS.

Minot Public schools go back next week on Aug. 24.

