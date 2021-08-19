Advertisement

Minot Air Force Base is now HPCON B

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is now under HPCON Bravo status, following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The move went into effect Monday.

As part of HPCON B, masks must be worn indoors on and off base.

Shopping at retail locations on and off base is allowed so long as mask and distancing rules are followed.

bars whose primary function is to serve alcohol are prohibited.

Indoor gatherings must be 75% of fire code capacity and must not exceed 100 people.

More info can be found on the base Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak (left), orange fibers presented as evidence (right)
Experts say orange fibers on victims’ clothing were ‘indistinguishable’ from Isaak’s sweatshirt & mask on day 12 of trial
BCI Special Agent Pat Lenertz (left), Chad Isaak (right)
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
SuperSlide Amusement Park
Bismarck’s Sertoma SuperSlide Park for Sale

Latest News

Sanford ‘Psychalists’ help patients inside and outside of the clinic
Final student loan payment freeze?
Patterson Place Apartments renovations complete
Defense calls witnesses to testify in Chad Isaak trial