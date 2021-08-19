Minot Air Force Base is now HPCON B

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is now under HPCON Bravo status, following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The move went into effect Monday.

As part of HPCON B, masks must be worn indoors on and off base.

Shopping at retail locations on and off base is allowed so long as mask and distancing rules are followed.

bars whose primary function is to serve alcohol are prohibited.

Indoor gatherings must be 75% of fire code capacity and must not exceed 100 people.

More info can be found on the base Facebook page.

